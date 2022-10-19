Vaida song garners YouTube milestone

Harry Richie Vaida hitmaker and Azziad Nasenya who made a Tiktok challenge for the song

Harry Richie Vaida hitmaker and Azziad Nasenya who made a Tiktok challenge for the song





The official video of the popular Vaida hit has amassed a million views on YouTube in less than a month.

Composed by singer Harry Richie, the hit has been well received nationwide and promoted on TikTok by a number of influencers including Azziad Nasenya who danced to it, continues to gain prominence.

“I am so encouraged by the support the song has received from Kenyans. One million views in such a short time count for something,” he said in an interview on his YouTube channel.

“I have decided to celebrate with my fans. I’m moving around Kangemi (estate in Nairobi) to distribute reflector jackets to bodaboda operators and encourage them to work harder in their daily hustle.”

Vaida which is popular among the youth was played during the presidential inauguration ceremony in Nairobi on September 13, 2022.

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has confirmed the hit hinted will be played at his homecoming event on October 20, 2022. Miguna has been away in exile since 2018.

Also read: Showmax renews hit drama series ‘Single Kiasi’ for a second season

My Mulembe friend tells me it will be a VAIDA Song and Dance on October 20th. CHEERS! 🤣👏👏https://t.co/nuADK9puj4 — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 17, 2022

The song’s lyrics revolve around a beautiful lady married to a village man who leaves to work in the city. The man advises his girlfriend to remain true to the relationship as he toils to look for money and not be swayed by other men.

Also read: Kenyan film ‘Nairobi Half Life’ set to debut on Netflix

Having started as a gospel artiste, Mr Richie owes his initial musical prowess to having first worked with gospel singer Joseph Shisia of Omundu Omulosi hit song fame back in 2008.

It was Shisia who encouraged him through music lessons and live recordings.

Richie’s debut tracks include ‘Ingokho ya Mwambesia’ and a Swahili album titled Nifungue Macho released in 2014.

Buoyed by the desire to release more songs in 2016 he recorded three songs among them Yesu Yestanga.

Also read: Katoo ole Metito: Ruto surprised me with the government appointment

‘Riggy G’ brand creator disowns relationship with online ‘imposter’

Ledama Ole Kina: President Ruto chose wealthy CS nominees to ‘prevent’ theft, KOT react