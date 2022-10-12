Valerie Kimani expecting third baby with Caucasian husband





The baby fever continues to rage as another Kenyan celebrity recently announced she is expecting.

2006 Tusker Project Fame music competition winner Valerie Kimani took to her Instagram to announce that she was pregnant with her third child.

“Please excuse my absence…I’ve been cooking something and someone. I’ve been working on my first online course and surviving the first trimester of pregnancy,” she said.

“Both dreams of mine I really (really) want to come true,” she said in her Instagram stories on October 11, 2022.

She has an older son, Zion, who is 11 and a baby girl, Zuri, who is about 28 months old.

She and Willie Howell married in 2018, seven years after the infamous affair with Eric Wainaina that broke the internet.

“Now we are in a place where he is a big boy and the mother recently got married, and they have a daughter of their own.

So the question now is, how will he refer to me because he calls Valerie’s husband, ‘dad’ ?” Eric Wainaina worriedly expressed in 2020 during an interview on Churchill Show.

Taking to her social media in past posts, Valerie once revealed that not every day was sunshine in her life and marriage but they chose to work on it together to prevent divorce.

“…I needed a minute to process that painful reality. My marriage was failing. This picture was taken to celebrate our engagement.

It’s taken 7 years plus near divorce to start to experience the real intimacy we both deeply desired.

It only takes one person to change the dynamic of a relationship, not the ‘right’ partner or the ‘better’ partner.

The willing partner/s. So yes, I need to work on my relationships so they can improve but my relationships don’t need to improve before I start working on them,” said Valerie in part in November 2021.

