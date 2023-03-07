Vanessa Mdee, Rotimi reveal newborn daughter’s name





Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and her husband Rotimi have revealed the name of their newly born daughter.

Mdee made the revelation in a video on her Instagram account.

“Our princess is here. Imani Enioluwa Akinosho you have my whole heart,” she said.

Hours earlier, Rotimi (real name Olurotimi Akinosho), who is a Nigerian-born singer cum actor, heaped praises on Mdee for standing with him through thick and thin.

“When fear arises, their first instinct is to grab your hand so you both can share your bravery. Just know you have officially found your soul,” wrote Rotimi.

The two lovebirds announced that they were expecting a baby girl in November 2022. Rotimi engaged the Niroge hitmaker two years earlier.

On The Pivot Podcast, the In my bed hitmaker noted that he went for an African woman since they are submissive to their husbands.

He also explained that African women understand how to treat their men perfectly.

“When you have an African woman, you get a woman who is cautious about our understanding of how to treat a man and how to be submissive,” Rotimi said.

A year after their engagement, the couple welcomed their first child, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

The couple, who are fond of expressing their love for each other. had only revealed they were expecting their first child weeks before he was delivered.

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge. We love it.”

