Vehicle runs over crowd attending Nyamira rally





A vehicle was captured running over a crowd at a political rally at the weekend, leaving dozens injured.

In a video obtained by Nairobi News, the vehicle which appears to be owned by a tour and travel firm, was captured hitting the people who were attending the political gathering.

The incident happened as Mr Ben Momanyi, the outgoing Borabu lawmaker who is eyeing the Nyamira gubernatorial post, was addressing his supporters.

In the video, Mr Momanyi is heard talking of how he had been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the county top seat.

“Hello everyone, hope you doing well. Have we agreed to work together and send my rivals home? he posed.

He proceeds to ask the people to support him because he was in a better position to develop the county.

As he continues with his speech, speaks the vehicle is seen speeding towards his direction and by-passing a number of vehicles in the campaign trail that have snaked on a thin road.

The driver who is speeding does not stop the vehicle and ends up running over a number of people.

Mr Momanyi then stops speaking and takes a view of what is taking place before he is heard saying that his aides should check on him.

The Nyamira governorship race has attracted a total of eight candidates who include incumbent Amos Nyaribo of Progressive Alliance Party (UPA) who recently defected from the Amani National Congress (ANC).

Other are Mr Walter Nyambati (UDA), Timothy Bosire (ODM), Joseph Kiangoi (ANC), Reuben Marwanga (KANU), Mwancha Okioma (Jubilee) and James Kemoni of PNU.