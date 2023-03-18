Vera Sidika: Brown Mauzo paid me Sh150,000 after losing gender reveal bet





Socialite Vera Sidika has revealed that her baby daddy singer Brown Mauzo paid her Sh150,000 after losing a bet to her regarding the gender of their child.

The mother of two also said that the gender reveal party was done last year and not this year.

Early this month the socialite shared videos and photos of her gender reveal party that took place at the Windsor Golf hotel, which gave the impression that the event happened this year.

“I’ve always thrown the best parties & my creativity makes me stand out. My gender reveal party actually happened on 14th December 2022. Some celebs low-key knew about it. Slide through to see the preparations; how I invited the guests, the helicopter, the lake view, also, hubby splashed money on me after I won the bet🎊💃🏼ksh150,000 (I bet for boy),” Vera said.

Mauzo and Vera went all out in a chic event and had a helicopter spray blue smoke in the air. The couple announced that they were expecting a second child on December 19, 2022.

Through her social media platforms, the mother of one shared the good news by posting her baby bump photo, revealing how excited she was.

Vera, at the time, was seven months pregnant, but although her fans had been speculating she was pregnant, not a single photo leaked before she made the official announcement.

She later revealed the tactics she used to hide her building midsection from her prying and ever-curious social media in-laws.

Vera said she wore baggy clothes until she ran out of ideas. Vera’s firstborn child, Asia Brown, turned one year in October last year.

