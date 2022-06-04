Vera Sidika reveals how much she spent on her Chanel bag





Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has never shied away from flaunting her extravagant lifestyle, valuable items and her insatiable taste for the fine things in life.

Vera’s latest revelation is the value of her Chanel bag which she recently said cost her Sh600,000. The curvaceous socialite made the revelation via Instagram, saying it was a worthy investment given it’s high quality.

“My Chanel bag is 4 years old. Looks good as new. The benefits of buying original designer bags. It cost Sh600,000 but is worth every penny,” she said.

This is not the first time Vera is flaunting a designer bag on social media. In 2021, she revealed that a Louis Vuitton bag had cost her Sh520,000. But following that revelation she bashed on social media by netizens who accused her of buying fake designer bags and showing them off as a clout-chasing stunt.

To these accusations, the socialite responded by saying haters will always have it in for a successful person just because they can’t afford it. She went on to lecture those who keep asking her to produce receipts of her purchase. This after a fan sought to know the plug for the Louis Vuitton handbag she had posted.

“I bought it from the Louis Vuitton stores in Beverly hills. Lakini by the way, someone sees me with an LV bag and still asks me where I got it from. Girl, the LV stores of course, where else do you think I got it from,” she responded.

Vera has also publicly stated that she spent Sh300,000 on her daughter’s baby crib.

“Can’t wait to unveil Asia’s nursery. At 6 months it is so magical. Damn. Girl be sleeping on a bed worth Sh300,000 from the UK,” she wrote when she unveiled the crib, leaving many of her fans dumbfounded.