Vera Sidika shares delivery video of her infant baby, Ice Brown

Socialite and businesswoman, Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo in the delivery room. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Ice Brown. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Socialite and businesswoman, Vera Sidika, has shared the joyous news of the arrival of her second child with her husband Brown Mauzo.

The couple reportedly welcomed a baby boy named Ice Brown into their loving family on March 3, 2023.

In an emotional announcement, Vera took to her popular YouTube channel to share the incredible journey of her delivery with her fans.

The video showcased intimate moments from the delivery room, with Vera being accompanied by her loving husband, Mauzo, her brother Josh, and her doting parents.

The footage provided a glimpse into Vera’s birthing experience, capturing the excitement and emotions as she welcomed her bundle of joy.

Check out the delivery video:

Vera maintained her glamorous appearance throughout, donning full makeup during the delivery.

The delivery took place in one of Nairobi’s upmarket hospitals.

“I had to have my baby in a presidential suite like a queen that I am,” she said.

Similar to her first child, Asia Brown, Vera opted for a Caesarean section for the birth of Ice Brown.

The decision was a personal one for Vera, as she had in the past said she wanted a painless delivery.

Taking to her Instagram account, Vera shared the delightful news, expressing her excitement and joy over the arrival of her little prince.

“The wait is finally over! A Prince has been born Ice Brown @prince_icebrown, the most handsome boy I’ve ever seen,” she wrote.

It was revealed by her fellow cast members from reality show, The Real Housewives of Nairobi, that Vera gave birth in March.

The timing of the delivery had been kept under wraps until now when their reality show is coming to an end.

Vera’s announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from her followers and well-wishers.

The socialite’s journey into motherhood has been closely followed by her dedicated fanbase, who have eagerly awaited this special moment.

Vera described her pregnancy journey as tough since she was filming the reality show.

