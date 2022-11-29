Vera Sidika sparks pregnancy news with new leaked photo shoot





A viral video on Instagram has revealed that socialite Vera Sidika could be expecting her second child. Vera, who was doing her maternity photoshoot, showcased her belly bump as she modeled across.

The singer cum entrepreneur had earlier hinted that she was okay with being pregnant a year after giving birth to her first child Asia Brown.

While in her 8th month of pregnancy, the boss lady updated her online in-laws on her pregnancy journey, insisting that hers was pleasant.

“8 and a half months has been a smooth ride. Honestly I’d do this again next year, it’s so much fun. I’m enjoying it,” she shared. Having announced that she was expectant mid-last year, Vera married Brown Mauzo made the revelation thanking her man. She also shared that their adventure together was about to begin. “We are pregnant and we couldn’t be more excited!??? We decided it was time to add an entertainer to our lil family! We are so excited for this bundle of joy to come into our life and to experience a love far beyond all measures. We are thankful that the Lord chose us to be this baby’s parents! @brownmauzo254?” Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired Upon her birth, Vera created an Instagram account for her daughter, Asia Brown, which has since garnered over 100k followers. Additionally, at six months old, Vera organized an exquisite half-birthday party for her as she launched her first business, ‘Asia Brown Babycare’ – a line dealing with baby haircare and skincare products. Prior to her half-birthday, Vera revealed that she imported her daughter’s bed from the UK with it costing her a whooping Sh300,000. When she turned one year, the business lady threw a pink-themed typically exquisite, and lavish event as she celebrated her offspring. Also read: Gospel singer Kambua flaunts her baby bump Here is the video of her cradling her belly that has sparked the pregnancy rumours. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✂️ PLUSIZE FASHION✂️ (@stylebyneomi)

