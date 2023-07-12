Vera Sidika sympathizes with ex-lover Otile Brown over loss of unborn child





Socialite Vera Sidika has extended her sympathy to her ex-boyfriend, Otile Brown, following the devastating news of his unborn child’s death.

Vera and Otile had a tumultuous relationship that ended acrimoniously.

During a Q&A session with her fans on Tuesday, Vera confirmed her awareness of Otile’s loss and expressed her condolences.

“I really feel sorry for him. Sincere condolences to him,” she said.

Otile announced the loss of his child last week after sharing the joyous news of impending fatherhood.

In a post on his Instagram status, the Nabbayet hitmaker shared the devastating update, revealing that the baby did not survive.

“Our baby didn’t make it… I guess it’s not my favourite year no more. It is all good… God, you know I never ask or question You. All I do is smile and stay positive,” Otile wrote, without disclosing the identity of the baby’s mother.

Reflecting on his initial feelings towards social media, Otile admitted to harboring some animosity towards it, believing that negative energy from the platform played a role in his loss.

Despite not frequently sharing personal aspects of his life on social media, Otile made an exception this time, fueled by excitement and a desire to share his happiness.

However, he admitted that his instincts warned him against it, leaving him feeling guilty for succumbing to the temptation.

“But again, I was like, nah, I can’t give these low vibrations that much power. It’s either our fault, God’s plan, or natural causes… you can’t fit with me on God,” Otile said.

