Vera Sidika’s ex-BFF threatens to expose his gay lover, a government official





Maxwell Mwamburi, the immediate former best friend of socialite Vera Sidika, is on the warpath.

Maxwell (who identifies as them) announced plans to expose his relationships and experiences with top government officials and celebrities in a series of ‘tea’ posts on Instagram- and his first victim was Sidika.

Now, taking to social media on Thursday, September 1, 2022, Mwamburi said he was ready to begin burning bridges and he began hinting at his relationship with an unnamed senior government official.

“A little tea about myself, I’ve been with Zaddy for over 7 years now! You see when you date these powerful government people, you have to keep it low-key! …but I’m not afraid to speak about him now!…” Maxwell began.

Maxwell’s ‘Zaddy’ allegedly began taking care of him in the era of flip mobile phones and none of his friends knew about his secret relationship.

He also added that his man took him to Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi for their first date.

“Oh Zaddy, you too much!!! None of my friends has ever seen the Maxine side, my car, my Zaddy!! Nothing! I confuse them like tornado’s hunnie,” quipped Maxwell.

He further revealed that dating powerful government officials required one to be as private as can be,

“One thing about these strong powerful government people, they will give you heaven on earth as long as you keep them low-key hunnie. My first ride was this harrier! I have been Hunty wa Harrier long ago hunnie!” added Maxwell.

He also gave a parting shot in warning people to know who their friends are and how to navigate the city of Nairobi.

“In this city, you must realise no one is your friend, you must learn to play a fool!! Never ever show your true self to your ‘friends’ or it will be used against you! …Take it from me hunnies,” concluded Maxwell.

Maxwell made waves earlier this week when he called out Vera Sidika for hurting him and he also lashed out at his family over their lack of acceptance of who he is.

He has been living loud and proud; donning women’s outfits and all the accompanying ensembles.

“Those in my DMs telling me I’m embarrassing my dad and family, I don’t care about what my dad and family think of me!! They can cut me off for all I care.

If me being me will cost family, **** family starting with my biggest bro who has always been insulting me for being me,” wrote Mwamburi.

