Veteran broadcaster Catherine Kasavuli’s paybill number made available





Kenyans can now contribute towards medical bill of veteran journalist and prime time news anchor Catherine Kasavuli who is admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital Nairobi battling cervical cancer.

A paybill number for contributions towards Kasavuli’s medical bill has been made available.

“To support Catherine Kasavuli send your contribution through Paybill Number 8089700. Account name; Catherine Kasavuli,” her colleague Catherine Ndonye announced in a social media post.

Colleagues and friends in the media industry on Monday were mobilising the Kenyans of goodwill to donate blood for the KBC news anchor.

On Thursday, Kasavuli thanked Kenyans for coming out in large number to give her blood.

“Last one month has been crazy for me, I want to take this moment and appreciate my family, colleagues in the media industry, the Catherine Kasavuli Foundation team, my doctors, friends, strangers, and online community; I wish I could respond to all your messages, I see them and I am really humbled. May God remember you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kasavuli, in her personal capacity, has also been helping many of those with medical issues seek urgent treatment. She has been using her social media platforms to mobilise Kenyans to raise funds for patients who are seeking urgent treatment. The most recent case is that of a baby who was born with a congenital abnormality.

Since the 1980s, Kasavuli has played a significant role in Kenyan media. Before retiring in 2015, she was one of the first anchors to host a live TV programme for a privately owned station in the 1990s.

Kasavuli anchored news on KBC in 1985 when the station was known as Voice of Kenya (VOK). The soft-spoken and ever-smiling anchor has also worked for KTN and Citizen TV before taking a break. In 202o she returned to KBC, where she hosts the Legend Edition show every weekend.