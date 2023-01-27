Victor Wanyama rallies AFC Leopards ahead of Mashemeji derby





Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has rallied behind AFC Leopards ahead of the showdown with bitter rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, who have 32 league titles in between them, will clash in the 95th edition of the derby from 3pm.

Wanyama, who recently extended his contract with Canadian top flight side CF Montreal Impact, also called on the fans to turn out in their numbers for the match.

“This Sunday we have the Mashemeji Derby. Let’s go to Nyayo Stadium to support local football Gor Mahia versus AFC Leopards, one of the biggest derbies in Africa. Don’t miss it people, let all of us come and support our teams. Come on AFC! Let’s go!,” Wanyama said in a short video in his social media pages.

Leopards will be looking to end a seven-year winless streak against Gor Mahia, 2016 being the last time Ingwe got the better of K’Ogalo.

On that occasion, forward Lamine Diallo scored the lone goal in the 86th minute to put a big smile on the face of ecstatic Ingwe fans at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Meanwhile, there are fears that the turn out of Sunday’s epic duel could be affected by a much-hyped Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition rally at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi.

Opposition chief Raila Odinga is expected to address the mammoth rally as he continues piling pressure on the government of President William Ruto over the outcome of last year’s presidential election.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards draws a huge chunk of their fanbase from Nyanza and Western Kenya respectively, where Mr Odinga is massively popular. The ODM party leader is also Gor Mahia’s patron.

