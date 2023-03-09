Victor Wanyama, Serah Teshna vacation at Sh20k-a-night Canadian mountain resort





Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama recently had his contract with CF Montreal, a Major League Soccer team in Canada, renewed in January 2023. This renewal came amid uncertainty over where he would land after it took some time for details to be ironed out before he could sign a new contract.

In his previous contract with CF Montreal, Victor Wanyama was estimated to be earning about Sh 266 million a year; and so, his new contract might be raking in even higher figures.

With no money problems, his family – his wife, Kenyan actress Serah Teshna Ndanu, and their son – have been enjoying the soft life in foreign countries wherever Victor’s career took him.

One of their most recent vacations was in the Canadian mountain, Mount Tremblant, a popular ski destination in North America. The mountain is home to the world famous Mont Tremblant Ski Resort. It is located within Mont-Tremblant National Park, a Quebec provincial park in the Laurentian Mountains.

According to Booking.com, the Cap Tremblant Mountain Resort only accepts check ins with a minimum stay of two nights. For two adults to spend their vacation in the resort, the price range is Sh40,908 for two nights. It could be more if the couple brought their baby son with them.

The hotel is surrounded by over 100 ski circuits, several other hotel chains and villages, is close to the Mont Tremblant National Park and visitors can have unobstructed views of the mountain and its lake. Mont Tremblant Ski Resort has consistently been ranked the #1 ski resort in Eastern North America with a ski area of over 654 acres.

Prior to this trip, the couple also spent a hefty amount of money when they took their one-year-old son to watch an English Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Wanyama is also a former Tottenham player and they were present to watch his former team mates get beaten by Liverpool 2-1 in November 2022. In one of their photos, they photographed their one-year-old son running around the Tottenham pitch prior to the start of the game.

Wanyama and Serah have been together for about seven years. Wanyama’s illustrious career has seen him also playing Celtic in Scotland, Beerschort in Belgium, and for Kenya’s AFC Leopards.

