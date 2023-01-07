Victor Wanyama to stay at CF Montreal for two more seasons

Victor Wanyama of CF Montreal reacts during an MLS match against Toronto FC on July 16, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. PHOTO | AFP

Kenya international midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed the extension of his contract with Canadian topflight side, CF Montreal for two more seasons.

Wanyama’s contract with the club expired last December after he featured for the team for three seasons and the the 31-year-old had hinted that he would leave the club.

But on Friday CF Montreal Friday announced on social media that Wanyama had agreed a two-year contract extension with the club.

“We are glad to have concluded a new deal with Victor and that he remains with us. During the last three seasons, he has been an important player on the field and in the locker room. His personality, his experience, and his qualities as a player will notably help us with the stability of the group for the season to come,” said the club Vice Chairman and Sporting Director Olivier Reinhard on the club’s website.

While confirming the news, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic midfielder said he had enjoyed his first three seasons with the club.

“I’m excited to stay at the club and the city where I have been so happy for the past three years. When I arrived here, I believed in the Club’s project. As we continue to grow, this is even more true. I am eager to continue bringing my best for my teammates, the coaching staff, and the Montreal supporters,” Wanyama said .

In 2016, Wanyama made a big move worth Sh1.6 billion to Spurs. He joined the English Premier League side on a five-year deal from Southampton where he played from 2013-2016. He left Spurs in March 2020 to join CF Montreal.

The defensive midfielder also played for Scottish side Celtic side from 2011-2013 before featuring for Southampton. Locally he featured for Nairobi City Stars and AFC Leopards between 2006-2007.

Other clubs Wanyama has played for include Helsingborgs IF Under-21 in Sweden (2008) and Beerschot AC of Belgium between 2008-2011.

