Victoria Kimani drops 5th album ‘Mood 4 Life’





Singer Victoria Kimani is the latest artist to launch an album, expressing deep gratitude as a host of friends and celebrities came out to support her at the launch of her latest work, ‘Mood 4 Life’.

The album features 15 songs, including a gospel track titled ‘His Name’.

Among those in attendance was Tanasha Donna, who praised the singer, cheering and toasting her milestone.

“Congrats on your beautiful body of work, my sis! You ate and left no crumbs! Such a queen,” Tanasha shared.

On July 19th, Victoria announced to her fans that she had released her fifth album.

“What a glorious day. My prayers are actualized. MOOD 4 LIFE Album Out Now. Gratitude to these extraordinary producers @dreybeatz @tonyrossbeat @alexaybeats. Thank you @psychoyp @itsjoshuabaraka @qwissss for your energy and dope verses. Thank you @jim_muok for the album cover photography. Asante @jannahlamu for the beautiful location in Lamu. I hope this album takes us all higher,” she shared.

In a recent interview with Nation.Africa, Victoria Kimani revealed she was working on a gospel song that her parents were eager to hear.

“My songwriting perspective comes from life, and I don’t think it should be limited to one thing. I do believe in God and that He is in control of everything. In my fifth album, I felt the need to include lyrics that uplift, empower, and remind people that my talent is from God.

“There will be a gospel record on this project, but even the other songs in the album that can’t be classified as gospel still recognize God. I was keen on that. Coming from a Christian family, I felt the responsibility to ensure that, despite doing pop music, I don’t lead people into things that can be destructive.”