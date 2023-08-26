VIDEO: Inside the shattered house in Eastleigh where a gas cylinder exploded





On August 14, afternoon, residents of the Eastleigh area along Mohamed Yusuf Haji Road were gripped by fear after an explosion that was later confirmed to have been caused by a gas cylinder.

The explosion occurred in one of the houses in an eight-story building called Ibgaro Plaza.

The media was barred by the two caretakers in charge of the building, even as the workers moved with speed to clean the mess inside after the police left.

However, Nairobi News has a video of the aftermath of the explosion that left a gaping hole on the first floor of the building.

In videos and photos seen by Nairobi News, the damage caused by the explosion is significant.

According to OCPD Francis Mureithi of Buruburu police station, the explosion resulted in the death of one person who was inside during the incident, and three seriously injured people were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

He said two walls were badly damaged by the explosion and the living room was not spared.

According to photographs taken at the scene, the kitchen, where the said cylinders were stationed, was more severely damaged while cracks on the wall could be seen all over the house.

Furniture inside the house was destroyed beyond repair and debris was scattered throughout the house, including the staircase leading to the second floor.

The explosion left a large opening in one of the walls and traces of blood were seen on the floor.

During the explosion, the lift was affected by the impact, causing it to break down.

Residents living in the square were kept at bay by police officers as investigations continued to determine whether the residents of the houses above the affected one would be allowed to enter.

Engineers from the Building Department visited the scene and gave the go-ahead for other residents to move in, except those close to the affected house.

However, minutes after being allowed in, some of the tenants were seen leaving the building with their belongings, saying they were afraid to sleep inside after the scare.

The OCPD said that the Anti-terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) arrived at the scene of incident when it happened at around 3 pm accompanied by bomb experts.

