VIDEO: KOT respond to ‘Doctored Evil’ documentary

By Wangu Kanuri February 24th, 2022 1 min read

Doctored Evil, a heart wrenching documentary aired on NTV shows how George Mbugua, the owner of Sipili Maternity and Nursing home in Laikipia, has been sexually harassing female patients in the hospital.

In the interview, two ladies who were admitted at the facility admit how the doctor used to sexually abuse them while telling them to do the unthinkable.

George whose license of practicing expired in 2020, has been operating still while milking the residents of Sipili off their money despite the facility accepting NHIF payments.

Trauma, anger and pain engrave the female patients and workers who have been subjected to George’s unfathomable deeds.

Additionally, known of getting away with anything, the police in Ng’arua police station do not help victims who come forth to report.

The undercover investigative piece, has set tongues wagging on Twitter with Kenyans expressing their discontent in the manner the facility operates.

 

