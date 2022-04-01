Video of Kenyan celebrating fall of BBI goes viral





A Kenyan in Mombasa has caused a stir on social media after his bare-knuckled remarks celebrating the fall of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Albert Ouma was among Kenyans who were interviewed on NTV on Thursday shortly after the Supreme Court declared the BBI Bill unconstitutional.

He said the promoters of the BBI did not have the interests of Kenyans at heart.

By 11am on Friday, his name was trending on Twitter with at least 15,000 mentions.

Most of the people commenting said he had spoken for the majority of Kenyans.

“The promoters of the Bill never had the interest of Kenyans. The current constitution and offices that exist do not provide service to Kenyans. Kenyans are really suffering and even the president does not consider the plight of Kenyans on core basic issues that Kenyans are going through on a daily,” he said.

While thanking the judges for upholding the integrity of Kenyan citizens, Ouma wished that BBI would not rise again.

Albert Ouma spoke from the heart of hearts of many Kenyans. How I wish we could have such Patriots in the high places. Nevertheless, one day I believe we shall be judged kindly by history like Ouma. We should always be objective not led by the euphoria around us. pic.twitter.com/Jl8ipkO2ev — Kawangware Finest™️ (Moturi) 🇰🇪 (@cbs_ke) March 31, 2022

Albert Ouma’s take: 1. Uhuru doesn’t care about the sufferings of Kenyans. 2. Why create more positions when those in existance aren’t delivering? 3. Junet and Mwangi are misadvising Raila. 4.Raila has become a robot and should stop depending on the system to rig him in. — kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) April 1, 2022

This is just to appreciate Albert Ouma. He just spoke on behalf of all Kenyans. BBI was a fraud, no Kenyan interest at all. Raila I hope you have heard, your supporters are disappointed and feel betrayed by your greed for power. pic.twitter.com/VaSnki4Zr6 — Atieno Nyar Asego (@nyar_asego) April 1, 2022