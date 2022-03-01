VIDEO: Rosemary Odinga speaks on road to recovering her eyesight

ODM leader Raila Odinga with his daughter Rosemary Odinga during the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Silver Jubilee Anniversary service at the St. Stephens ACK Cathedral in Kisumu on February 17, 2019. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

Rosemary Odinga says she is glad to have regained her eyesight after years of living in ‘darkness’.

In an interview with Indian channel DD India, Rosemary, the first daughter of seasoned Kenyan politician Raila Odinga, also thanked the medical team in the Asian country who worked round the clock to aid her return to normal life.

From an energetic and charming lady back in the day, Rosemary, 44, suddenly suffered a stroke and brain tumor in 2017, a condition that damaged her brain and optic nerve leading to the loss of sight.

She visited India for specialized treatment in 2019 and returned with her dad a few weeks back for check-up.

“Before coming to India for treatment pretty much I was living in darkness,” said Rosemary.

Rosemary underwent treatment in Germany and China without much success until the opportunity in India cropped up.

“I was existing. I was not living. I had a stroke. My dad then heard from a friend that there was treatment I could undergo in India known as eye weather.”

It is here, after a three month specialized care, she started regaining her eye sight.

“So after sometime I went back to Kenya and continued with the routine treatment and then the Indian doctor recommended I go for eye testing. The doctors in Kenya put goggles in me and I could see the letters, I could see doctor.”

While thanking Indian’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for healing her daughter, Rosemary’s father says he will bring the treatment that helped Rosemary to Kenya and make it part of the health care system.

“The difference between when she came here in 2019 and now you see a big in her eyesight but they said there is still room for further improvement,” said Odinga.

VIDEO – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sjiPFssUFY