Video vixen opens up about encounter with Diamond Platnumz





Tanzanian bongo heartthrob Diamond Platnumz’s latest hit, Zuwena, has received impressive traction following its release.

The song has garnered a whopping 3.8 million views on YouTube in just 3 days, and in the heat of the moment, Zuwena video vixen has come out to disclose the amount of money the Tanzanian singer paid her.

In a recent interview with a Tanzanian radio, Zuwena claimed to have received a substantial amount of USD 705 (Sh 88,000) from Diamond for her appearance in the music video.

The video vixen, however, received a lot of backlash following her revelation – claiming the USD 705 amounted to TSH 17m – as netizens were quick to call her out for exaggerating the amount she claimed she received as USD 705 only translated to 1,647,585 Tanzanian shillings, which is equal to 88,125 Kenyan shillings.

Not done, in another interview, Zuwena, claimed to spend half a million Tanzanian shillings on her daily makeup routine to maintain her beauty.

This claim by the video vixen sparked some mixed reactions among netizens, some of whom say she is on a clout-chasing spree.

“I send half a million per day on my makeup,” Zuwena told Wasafi FM.

In a video that has been circulating the internet, Zuwena is overwhelmed with emotions after finally getting to meet Diamond, as she claims it has always been her dream to meet him.

She is seen tightly embracing the singer while shading tears of joy, with Diamond holding her in comfort.

As for the music video, ‘Zuwena’ plays the role of Diamond’s sister, who falls into a life of alcoholism and drug abuse following a loss, which inevitably leads her into trouble with men in the town who attempt to assault her.

Diamond, the brother, follows her and rescues her from the perpetrators, taking her home.

