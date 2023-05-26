Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo Hosts KNCCI president Richard Ngatia in trade talks





The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) National President, Richard Ngatia, recently paid a courtesy visit to Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo. The meeting on involved discussions on various important matters such as trade, business, and Chamber of Commerce affairs in the Vihiga region.

One of the key points of focus was the collaboration between the county government and KNCCI.

Dr. Ottichilo expressed his satisfaction with the working relationship between his office and the local KNCCI chapter in Vihiga, led by Dr. Billy Nyonje. The Governor acknowledged the existing structures that effectively incorporate their activities and ensure seamless coordination between the county government and the Vihiga KNCCI chapter.

Governor Ottichilo also shared that plans were underway to organize a regional conference that would bring together all KNCCI chapters. The primary objective of this conference would be to streamline the functions of the organization and enhance its overall effectiveness. The proposal received a warm welcome from President Ngatia, who supported Ottichilo’s idea and further suggested the creation of a County unit within KNCCI. This unit would enable the organization to operationalize its activities under the Department of Commerce, Tourism, and Cooperatives.

In addition to these developments, Ngatia revealed ongoing discussions with the National Government regarding the establishment of industrial parks across the country. This initiative aimed to boost business activities, resulting in improved local and county economies.

The industrial parks would serve as catalysts for economic growth, attracting investments, and creating employment opportunities.

Both president Ngatia and Governor Ottichilo emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in driving economic development and fostering a conducive business environment. They highlighted the need for continuous collaboration between the government and the private sector to unlock the full potential of Vihiga’s business landscape and stimulate sustainable growth.

Furthermore, the leaders discussed the significance of capacity-building programs and initiatives that would enhance entrepreneurship skills among local business owners. They recognized the critical role played by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in driving economic progress and pledged to support these enterprises through training programs and access to financing opportunities.

In conclusion, the courtesy call between KNCCI National president Richard Ngatia and Vihiga Governor Wilber Khasilwa Ottichilo highlighted the commitment of both parties to strengthen the collaboration between the county government and the Chamber of Commerce. The proposed regional conference, the establishment of a County unit within KNCCI, and the plans for industrial parks demonstrated a shared vision for economic growth and prosperity in Vihiga. Through their concerted efforts, they aimed to create an enabling environment for businesses, foster entrepreneurship, and improve the livelihoods of the people in the region.

