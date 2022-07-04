Vihiga Queens deadly striker on the verge of Tanzanian move





The Tanzania Women Premier League is increasingly becoming the destination for Kenyan footballers amid reports Vihiga Queens attacker Topister Situma is on the verge of joining Simba Queens.

Speculation the talented footballer is headed to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s capital, increased she terminated her contract with Vihiga Queens on mutual consent at the weekend after a five-year relationship.

“I hold the team in high regard because it was where I turned professional. It is here that I was first spotted and nurtured by coach Fred Serenge at Archbishop Njenga Girls. I will always be grateful,” said Situma.

Situma stopped short of confirming her move to the cash-rich Tanzanian club bankrolled by business mogul Mohammed Dewji but Nairobi News has confirmed the transfer is a done deal.

According to a source at the club, Situma will be unveiled this week.

The towering foward scooped the golden boot scored 17 times in the league for the five-time league champions last season and has on several occasions expressed her wish to seek greener pastures.

She is the latest player to exit the cash strapped Vihiga Queens, after Jentrix Shikangwa and Terry Engesha who recently joined Turkish top-flight club Fatih Karagumruk and South Korea top-tier outfit Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels respectively.

At Simba Queens, Situma will link up with another Kenyan namely Vivian Corazon Aquino who joined last week on a one year contract.

Another Kenyan namely Bertha Omitta is also on the books of Simba Queens.