Vioja Mahakamani actor escapes death, misses Ngashville’s funeral





David Aliwah, a Kenyan gospel singer and the current prosecutor in the long-running local court comedy Vioja Mahakamani, narrowly escaped death on Friday when a vehicle he was travelling in was involved in an accident.

According to information available to Nairobi News, Aliwah was in a matatu with Cal and members of their The Theatrix Art Ensemble team headed to Nakuru County when tragedy struck at 4:30 am.

“… we are unable to appear in Ngashville burial today. Yesterday our company of theatre team was involved in an accident on their way to Nakuru. One person died on the spot, the rest have minor injuries. Right now we are working on attending to the survivors who have been brought back to Nairobi,” reads a statement in Nairobi News’ possession.

The 14-seater public service vehicle that Aliwah and his colleagues were travelling in was extensively, especially on the driver’s side towards the back. The statement and photos of the matatu were posted in a WhatsApp group dubbed ‘Wasanii 4 Ngashville’ (artistes for Ngashville).

Aliwah was set to be at the funeral of the late legendary gospel artiste Anthony Nganga alias Ngashville who was laid to rest in Iriaini-Githunguri, Kiambu County on Saturday. Ngashville passed away on Sunday August 21, 2022 after being rushed to Coptic Hospital in critical condition.

News of his death was broken by gospel singer Daddy Owen who said Ngashville complained of stomach ache before things became critical. Daddy Owen said they all thought Ngashville had a bout of food poisoning but then he started vomiting blood.

“The doctors decided to first stabilise him before they could try and diagnose what the issue was. They also discovered he had low blood pressure so he was admitted into the high dependency unit (HDU) at 3am on Sunday. Hours later, he was taken to the ICU but his condition was still deteriorating very fast,” Daddy Owen explained on his social media pages.

Ngashville’s family were advised to say their goodbyes to him, and within the hour, he passed on. During his memorial services, friends and family members eulogized him as a great man of God, an excellent baker and a true friend.