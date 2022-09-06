Vioja Mahakamani actor mourns departed colleague, reveals funeral arrangements





The burial for Dennis Mwadoe- a team member at the Theatrix Arts Ensemble- has been set for September 10, 2022.

According to updates reaching Nairobi News, a prayer service/fundraiser is set to be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Agape Fellowship Center- Madaraka. The funds will cater for Mwadoe’s funeral expenses as well as for the treatment of another member who suffered serious injuries.

Also read: Revealed: Identity of biker who rammed into a trailer along Southern Bypass

Faith Nduku was hospitalized at the Kenyatta National Hospital, Ward 6A, with injuries to her pelvic- urethra, and a broken right lower limb.

“Financially we are not well. It is a strain on all of us because of how Covid-19 impacted the industry. We had many people assist us so we were lucky to not have been stranded in bringing people back to the city after the accident. Now we just want to fundraise…,” Alliwah explained.

Theatrix asked that any contribution towards these expenses be channelled to 0724919123.

Nairobi News previously reported that Mwadoe died when the vehicle he and other Ensemble members were travelling in was hit from the back by a trailer, causing their vehicle to roll three times before stopping on its roof on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Also read: Obama’s brother congratulates Ruto but shades the ex-US president

The news was broken by Theatrix’s founder, David Alliwah- a Kenyan gospel artiste and actor on the long-running local production, Vioja Mahakamani where he stars as the prosecutor.

He revealed that several team members escaped with minor injuries and some were lucky to come out of the public service vehicle wreckage unscathed.

The accident occurred at Karai near Naivasha around 4:30 am as they were heading to Nakuru city.

“Mentally, we received counselling on that fateful day and we have small meetings to talk. There are others we have allowed to go home to their families and when we are able, we get services from people who can talk to us and encourage us.

We are trying to monitor everyone and I call everyone to see how they are doing including the family of the deceased,” Alliwah said.

Also read:

Alaar! Atwoli denies saying Ruto will never be president, explains himself

Countdown to President-elect William Ruto’s Ksh 200m inauguration

‘Naomba kazi! I’m ready to serve,’ Justina Wamae tells Ruto

Martha Karua denies conceding defeat