Virginia Nangabo: I have never broken a man’s heart





Virginia Nangabo is a digital marketing lead by profession and moonlights as a commercial model. She spoke to Nairobi News on a wide range of issues about her career, love life and personal goals. Excerpts:

I am currently transitioning into influencer marketing. What I do co-relate with influencing, so why not?

When I say I’m a ‘certified digital marketing expert’ that’s exactly what I mean. I studied BSc in accountancy. I was already doing offline marketing while on campus, so when I got an opportunity to transition into online marketing I took it.

I’m currently working with Shopzetu, Vivo, Whitecap (showstopper) and just started a new one with Nivea.

Yes, I have appeared on several TV commercials and it’s not through connections. For all the TVCs I have been a part of, I auditioned for them.

By the way, doing TVCs is like acting. Most of the time I get very weird roles. I once played an athlete yet I’ve never been to a gym. It was terrible, man, but I am not complaining.

I am not picky on brands like some influencers are. I am a versatile being, I’ve an interest in many areas and narrowing down to one niche is limiting myself.

One thing I love about being a Luhya, is traveling upcountry and feasting on kienyeji chicken, makes my days, haha!

Virginia is not rich but she will be in a few years, or at least be a rich man’s wife.

Working with several brands would make people assume you’re rich but hey, I don’t think I’ve gotten to the point of making serious money that’s got me mesmerised. But we will get there.

For now, I think I’m getting to a point where I can afford a comfortable lifestyle. That’s good enough.

My first gig that ever paid me well was a featured cast six years ago. I went home with Sh50, 000.

When negotiating for a gig pay, I factor in time spent, the type of brand and the amount of work required.

My dream car whip is a Mercedes AMG G65. There is something about that whip.

Every lady claims to have been heartbroken by a guy but you know what, we are not angels, guys get heartbroken by girls too. It’s just that the possibility of a girl getting heartbroken by a boy is higher. Such is life huh!

I have never heartbroken a guy. They get disappointed with their own unrealistic expectations of me.

Currently, I am not in a relationship.

My favourite style on a guy, a clean, classic and dandy look.

The aesthetics we see online is as a result of society’s pressure to adopt a certain lifestyle. I guess that’s why there’s a rise in people living a lie. All I am saying is, live your truth, no one really cares.

What scares me the most is poverty.

tmatiko@ke.nationmedia.com