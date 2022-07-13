Visa hitch leaves Omanyala ‘stranded’ ahead of World Championship





Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala is yet to secure his visa to travel to the USA to compete at the World Athletics Championship, barely 48 hours from the start of the competition.

The star athlete confirmed the stance in an interview with Nairobi News and attributed the delay to a hitch at the United States embassy in Nairobi.

The nine-day event is scheduled for July 15 to July 24, 2022, and the Kenyan athlete who’s been training in Nairobi is primed to participate in the preliminary round and heats of the 100m race.

Omanyala. 26, is the current African record holder and 8th fastest man of all time in the 100 meters discipline after clocking a 9.77 timing in 2021.

Kenya is sending a strong contingent of 46 athletes to Oregon with the aim of improving on the second-place finish attained at the last edition of the event held in Doha.

A further 157 athletes are primed to represent Team Kenya at the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham.

Retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday president flagged off the two teams during a brief ceremony at State House, Nairobi, and urged the athletes to do their best.