Vitu za ujinga! Samidoh claps back at fan asking him to chose between Karen Nyamu and Edday





A day ago, Kenyan singer Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, popularly known as Samidoh, uploaded a video of himself dancing with the famous Hollywood sign – an American landmark and cultural icon – a distance behind him.

The video was shot in Los Angeles, California, as he danced to the late John De’Matthew’s Ndeto Ciao Itihinyaga song.

Samidoh is on the United States of America leg of his USA-United Kingdom-Qatar 2022 Mugithi Tour and is scheduled to return to Kenya during Christmas.

As the fans showed him love, one, in particular, had no chills when she went after Samidoh, claiming that it was his infamous mistress, Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, who shot the video.

“Vitu za ujinga si watu wengi hukosa kujua (Many people tend to know about the stupid things),” laughed Samidoh in his clap back.

The commenter’s speculation arose from a comment Karen Nyamu made when she unleashed her clap back at a follower who asked her if she would settle down and be a leader or run up and down chasing after Samidoh, Edday Nderitu’s husband.

“I flew, for your information, I didn’t run,” Nyamu clapped back, hinting that she had followed Samidoh to America.

At the same time, Edday uploaded a photo of herself during a past trip to America, and in the photo, she had worn a yellow hoodie written ‘I Love New York’, the location where Samidoh had spent the bulk of his time upon landing in America earlier this month.

Samidoh’s clap back and his two women’s actions divided Kenyans as to whom between the women was best suitable for him in their ongoing love triangle drama.

“Only Karen Nyamu loves you. I’m here to campaign for her to match you. Come back home now or you want to give her a third child?,” asked Jacinta Peter.

“I don’t want peace, team Karen well represented,” added Ikigu Nancy.

“A whole Senator chasing after a police officer and someone’s husband. You will always be number two,” said a user who castigated Karen.

“When they said that you can be rich, beautiful and educated but lack grace such that you chase after a neighbor’s husband, I doubted…that was until my rich aunt (Karen) became a second wife,” dissed Grace Neema.

“Shine mama, out here you are giving us strength to love ourselves despite how the world is against us,” Boo Suzie told Edday.

“I’ll need this type of strength (that Karen Nyamu has). I must chase what belongs to me whether its second hand or camera,” said Wairimu Chege.

“One strong woman…life is very interesting. In the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths. Hang in there. God above everything,” Kenla encouraged Edday.

“God loves you girl. He will fight your battles, just hold on there mama! Those who are mocking you today, you will look for them and you will not see them. We have a God in heaven who sees our pain!” added Lydia N.

