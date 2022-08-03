Wajackoyah heaps praises on Raila

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah addresses his supporters during a road show rally along Kimathi Street in Nairobi on July 28, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Roots Party Presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah has endorsed the candidature of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

In a move that could easily jeopardise his own chances, Prof Wajackoyah said he would support Mr Odinga in next week’s General Election.

“It is because of that, man (Raila). The man whose tears come out every day because of what happened to him in jail, including myself. I am here to join the liberators. And the person I look at, the person who makes me stand here is none other than Raila Odinga,” Prof Wajackoyah told his supporters at a nightclub in Kisumu County.

An amateur video that captured the moment, Prof Wajackoyah is seen addressing his supporters at the nightclub.

Wajackoyah’s endorsement of Raila comes just five days to the polls with recent multiple opinion polls favouring Mr Odinga to be elected president.

Results of one of the polls conducted by Nation Media Group indicates that Mr Odinga enjoys a 49 per cent support as compared to Deputy President William Ruto’s 41 per cent.

This is not the first time that Prof Wajackoyah has appeared to endorse the ODM party leader. On June 27, the Roots Party candidate revealed that he was in good books with Mr Odinga and would really love to work with him.

On that occasion he also told residents of Kisumu that his strategy was to ensure that either him or Mr Odinga win the elections.

“I want to tell you that Raila has sent me to come ahead of him to be strategic so that he will then come and takeover,” he said.

According to his statement then, his ties with Mr Odinga were deep because they both hail from the Western region and that they are just like siblings.

Speaking in Dholuo, he said he once worked with Kenya’s first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and that he would not mind teaming up with the son.