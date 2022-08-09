Voters storm Moi Primary polling station over delayed opening of station





Voters in Moi Primary School polling station Nairobi on Tuesday morning lost patience and stormed into the school over delayed opening the station.

The angry voters complained that they had been waiting for the polling station to be opened since 4am.

One of the voters, Martin Maina, said he woke up as early as 2am and was at the polling station by 4am, ready to vote but was dismayed that by 6am the polling station had not been opened.

“They have kept us waiting for hours and no one is telling us where is the problem” he said.

At 6:30 am, the voters blew whistles and forced their way into the school compound. Police officers were unable to control the charged voters.

Former Tanzania president Jokaya Kikwete, who heading East Africa Community’s team of observers said so far the voting process is going on well.

“Everything is going on smoothly and we hope for a successful and credible elections,” said Mr Kikwete.