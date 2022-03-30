Wa Jesus couple reveal gender of their unborn baby

Share this via PWA

The Wa Jesus couple, Peter Kabi aka Kabi wa Jesus and his wife Millicent Wambui Ng’ang’a aka Milly wa Jesus. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Wa Jesus couple, Peter Kabi aka Kabi wa Jesus and his wife Millicent Wambui Ng’ang’a aka Milly wa Jesus. PHOTO | COURTESY





YouTube content creator, Peter Kabi known as Kabi wa Jesus has and his wife Milly wa Jesus born Millicent Wambui Ng’ang’a are expecting baby girl.

The couple made the revelation during their baby shower, which was a white-themed invites only event.

Milly had previously said that she wants a baby girl.

“To be honest I would love my second born to be a girl. I feel I have experienced a boy, I want to experience a girl,” she said.

The award-winning celebrity couple welcomed their first child together in 2019 September.

Baby Reign Taji Kabi already has a huge following on social media.

Currently, the celebrity kid, whose page is managed by his parents, has 189k followers and only follows 12 people.