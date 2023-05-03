Wafula Chebukati’s wife shortlisted for top government job again





Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi has once again been shortlisted for a top government job.

She is the wife of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati. She oversaw the last general election in August 2022, which President William Ruto won to form the Kenya Kwanza government.

According to a public notice issued by the Public Service Commission, Ms Chebukati (Bungoma) will appear for an interview at the Public Service Commission on Thursday, 11 May 2023, at 11am,

Commission House, Harambee Avenue, for the position of Chairperson of the Revenue Allocation Committee.

She will be the fourth of five candidates to be interviewed that day.

A total of 10 people have been shortlisted for the position, with an equal number of men and women.

The other shortlisted candidates are Maurice Onyango (Homa Bay), Hussein Dima (Isiolo), Charles Gathuto (Kirinyaga), Esther Koimett (Elgeyo Marakwet), Paul Kamau (Nakuru), Felicity Biriri (Meru), Thomas Mwadeghu (Taita Taveta), John Njagi (Embu) and Moses Lessonet (Baringo).

The candidates will be interviewed on 10 and 11 May 2023 after the Public Service Commission advertised the vacancy in the print media and on its website on 3 and 7 March 2023 respectively.

Ms Chebukati is an accountant who has served in several prominent government institutions. She served as the director general in charge of accounting and quality assurance at the National Treasury.

In 2019, she moved to the Ministry of Lands, where she served as the senior deputy accountant general and head of the accounting unit.

She has also worked in the Accountant General’s Department at the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting.

She is a Chartered Accountant and has served on the boards of several institutions, including Maasai Mara University, Cooperative University College and Kenyatta National Hospital.

This is the second time Ms Chebukati has been shortlisted for a government position in Kenya’s Kwanza regime.

Nairobi News previously reported that Ms Chebukati missed out on a Principal Secretary position in November 2022 after President Ruto announced his appointees. 9,000 people applied for these positions and were whittled down to 477, then 250 and 51 people were appointed.

