Wafula Wamunyinyi: Why I will not run for the Bungoma Senatorial seat

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi (Centre) Kiminini Member of Parliament aspirant Maurice Kakai Bisau (left) and Ambassador Yvonne Khamati at the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) offices in Nairobi on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO.





The Democratic Action Party of Kenya, DAP-K leader Wafula Wamunyinyi has finally broken his silence on the forthcoming Bungoma mini poll for the senator race.

The seat fell vacant after Senator Moses Wetang’ula was elected speaker of the National Assembly in September.

Speculations on whether Wamunyinyi will join the fray have been rife, with the four-time MP keeping in the background.

Speaking at the NG-CDF while handing over ceremony to a newly elected member of parliament John Makali, Wamunyinyi said he’s yet to declare his stance.

“In the build-up to the concluded elections,” Wamunyinyi stated, “Many people asked me to go for the senate seat. But I declined.”

According to Wamunyinyi, he turned down the requests because of one reason.

“You know very well we had had wrangles with Wetang’ula in Ford Kenya; so going for the seat would appear like I aim to fight him,” he revealed.

But now that Wetang’ula has left the seat, Wamunyinyi said, he will consider joining the race to replace him.

Makali was among those who requested Wamunyinyi to go for the senate seat because he had “overstayed” in parliament.

Wamunyinyi reminded him on Tuesday saying, “I am now waiting for you to pledge your support for my bid just as you had previously stated.”

In the recent election, Wamunyinyi, an Azimio principal was defeated by his main rival, Ford Kenya’s John Makali.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Makali trounced Wamunyinyi after garnering 32,099 votes against his 20, 240.

