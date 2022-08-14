Wahiga Mwaure conceedes, backs Ruto

Agano party leader David Mwaure concedes defeat as he endorses William Ruto. He is accompanied by running mate Ruth Mucheru. PHOTO: Mercy Simiyu

Agano party presidential candidate Wahiga Mwaure has conceeded defeat in the presidential race.

In a statement he read on Sunday, Mwaure who was accompanied by her running mate Ruth Mucheru, threw his support behind William Ruto, the Deputy President, and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate.

“We know the DP (Deputy President) is leading because like many other Kenyans we have heard access from what came from the counties,” he explained.

“We have conceded defeat, we have endorsed our choice but if the Independent Electoral Boundaries (IEBC) announces another competitor we will be surprised but still accept the result.”

Mwaure is trailing in position four out of a similar number of candidates who contested in the polls.

The other presidential candidates are Ruto and Azimio’s Raila Odinga, alongside George Wajackoyah of the Roots party.

Ruto and Odinga are considered favourites to win the presidential race, and succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He’s garnered less than 1% of all votes cast, even though the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) commission is yet to officially announce the presidential candidate winner.