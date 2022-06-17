Wahu rants about ‘unnecessary’ university degrees, then deletes post





Singer Wahu has found herself the recipient of harsh criticism after suggesting that a good leader does not necessarily need to have academic qualifications.

In a post that she has since deleted Wahu said that a university degree is not proof of leadership acumen.

She argued that there are smart people out there with great leadership skills despite dropping out of school and that Kenyans should not be too quick to judge.

“We are out here making it a big deal whether or not a politician went to university or not as a qualification to run for office, yet so many of those who are vying have known corruption cases. We need to reprioritize! A university degree is not proof of leadership acumen,” Wahu said.

“This is a very old school mentality. We have so many smart people with great leadership skills that have even dropped out of primary school for one reason or the other. Who are we to judge their reasons? Honesty, integrity, diligence, a track record of good leadership in whichever sector one is involved in, these are some of the things I would love to see us focus on. God bless Kenya, God remember Kenya, God guide Kenya,” she went on.

Her comments come in the wake of the ongoing education troubles surrounding Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Mr Sakaja has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for the top county seat but is currently battling several petitions touching on his academic qualifications.

The petitions include those questioning his academic qualifications and specifically a degree he says he acquired from Teams University in Kampala. The said degree has since been revoked by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

If found guilty of forging his academic degree certificate and transcripts, Mr Sakaja faces a three-year jail term.