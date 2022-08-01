Wahu’s sweet birthday message to teenage daughter





Kenyan songstress Wahu has publicly shared a heartwarming message to her first-born daughter Tumiso Nyakwea.

The soon-to-be mother of three also shared a series of photos on her Instagram feed of her daughter’s growth journey as she gushed over her growth.

“In the early hours of 1st of August 2006, I held you in my arms for the very first time…tears flowed freely as I examined every inch of the little person who had been forming in me for 9 exciting months. I genuinely can’t describe that moment,” read her message in part.

“Today the little person turns 16. I’m overjoyed and grateful to God for you. May God continue to engulf this young queen with your love. Protect her and give her wisdom and grace to negotiate this life, and continue to guide her into her beautiful purpose.”

Barely a month ago, the former fashion model and media personality shared before and after photos of Tumiso, capturing her remarkable transformation journey.

“You blink and they’re all grown. I love you with everything that I am. I pray God’s guidance for us and for all my fellow parents as we continue to raise our children.”

Wahu and her husband Nameless, real name David Mathenge recently announced they are expecting their third child via a short video clip shared on Wahu’s Instagram page.