Waiguru calls for timely disbursement of counties funds by the next Treasury CS

Council of Governors chairperson Ann Waiguru flanked by other Governors speaks to the media at Delta Corner building on October 6, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG) Anne Waiguru, who is also the Governor of Kirinyaga County, has said she is hoping the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury will disburse money to the counties on time.

Ms Waiguru has also said that the county bosses are hoping that the next CS at the National Treasury will be more efficient than the previous office holders.

Former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u was recently nominated by President William Ruto for the position of CS in the National Treasury and Planning.

Prof Ndung’u served as the eighth Governor of the CBK for two consecutive four-year terms, from March 2007 until March 2015. Should his nomination be approved by Parliament, Prof Ndung’u will replace Ukur Yatani who was appointed in January 2020 after serving from July 2019 in an acting capacity.

Prior to his nomination for the Cabinet psoition, Prof. Ndung’u was the Executive Director at the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC)

The 62-year-old is expected to turn around the economy which is facing a ballooning debt, high cost of living and huge pending bills from the National and County governments.

Yatani’s tenure was riddled with complaints from governors about late disbursement of funds.

In one incident on March 31, 2022, the governors complained that the Treasury delayed disbursing funds on time which affected counties such as Baringo, Kwale, Lamu, Migori, Nairobi, Nakuru, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot.

