Waihiga Mwaura quits Citizen TV after 14 years





Citizen TV journalist Waihiga Mwaura has announced his exit from the royal media station after 14 years.

Through his Twitter handles, the talented political and sports journalist is headed to BBC Africa.

His focus at BBC News (BBCAfrica) will specifically be on ‘Focus on Africa’.

The journalist confirmed that he would serve his last day today, May 2, 2023.

“I’ll share more details soon, but in the meantime, see you on my last episode of #Newsnight at 9:00 pm on Citizen TV,” Waihiga stated in his statement on Twitter.

Besides news anchoring, Waihiga’s current role involves a features editor and special assignments editor.

He was also the head of Citizen Digital, among other key roles at Citizen TV.

BBC’s Editor Alice Muthengi also confirmed Waihiga’s new role in BBC Africa.

“I am delighted to let you know that Waihiga Mwaura will be the new presenter of Focus on Africa TV. Waihiga is a respected, award-winning, and talented Kenyan journalist with engaging storytelling and presentation skills.

“Some of you may have encountered him in London before, as he was the 2018 winner of the BBC News Komla award. He joins the programme at a crucial juncture, as we seek to reach younger audiences and tell more original and impactful stories,” Muthengi stated.

Waihiga was a sports reporter for seven years.

Waihiga has won several prestigious awards, including the prestigious BBC World News 2018 Komla Dumor and the 2015 Mo Amin Africa awards among others.

In 2022, Waihiga was named as one of the top 25 men in Digital for 2022 by @somaconnectltd.

