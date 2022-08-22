Wajackoyah accuses running mate of ‘blocking’ him

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wambui at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on June 2, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The political union between Roots presidential candidate George Wajackoyah and his running mate Justin Wamae appears to have been built on quicksand so much that one is left to wonder the kind of presidency the two could have formed had they won the August 2022 polls.

In the most recent spat, Wajackoyah, a renowned lawyer, has, in a statement sent to newsrooms, accused Wamae among other things, of blocking him on social media.

The presidential candidate has also hit out at Wamae for reportedly lacking loyalty despite having spent resources to accommodate him and get him a car during the electioneering period.

“You have continuously and maliciously misrepresented the position of the party and of the party leader having blocked him and other party officials,” claimed Wajackoyah, in a statement signed by the political outfit’s legal team.

“and that you have for the short term been assisted by the party leader with accommodation and the official party vehicle during the campaign period.”

As a result, the party has barred Wamae from representing it in any media or public engagements.

“Take notice we have instructions from the party leader to demand which we hereby do that you cease and desist from speaking, uttering, or purporting to speak on behalf of the Roots party of Kenya.”

This is the latest fallout between the two politicians.

The other fallout happened a few days before the August 9 polls when Wamae threatened to bolt ditch Wajackoyah and support either then Deputy President William Ruto or Agano presidential candidate Wahiga Mwaure.

She also publicly criticized Wajackoyah for reportedly backing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“The allegations that my Principal and Party leader is supporting Azimio are true even though we have not discussed that as a party, we have not agreed and neither have I been consulted,” said Wamae at the time.

Wamae has also rubbed her boss the wrong way by publicly congratulating President-elect William Ruto.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) announced Ruto as President-elect after he garnered 50.49 percent of the votes cast. Raila Odinga came home second with 48.85 percent. Wakackoyah was third with Mwaure Wahiga finishing fourth.

Wajackoyah based his manifesto on commercializing marijuana.