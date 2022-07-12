Wajackoyah applauds Raila and Karua

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah address the media after witnessing the issuance of the first snake farming license to Afro Sayari Chairman James Gitundu at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters in Nairobi on June 20, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has openly stated that he has a lot of respect for Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Prof Wajackoyah made the statement during the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) two-day National Election Conference at KICC. The conference, which was officially opened by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukti, is meant to engage all the stakeholders in the country on the commission’s preparedness ahead of the August 9 poll.

“I’m standing here on this platform because of the role Raila Odinga has played. I’m not trying to say that I’m supporting him, but the good part of Raila is that it makes some of us stand here. And yet you get some presidential candidates abusing Raila, on that one I say no” Prof Wajackoyah said.

He also acknowledged the role Supreme Court Judge Justice Njoki Ndung’u and Mr Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua have played in the Judiciary.

“I’ve known (Justice Njoki) you fighting with Martha Karua, you’re a woman of honour. I respect you, I respect Martha Karua, women who stood firm in those dark days.”

Prof Wajackoyah has promised Kenyans that he will seek to legalise the commercial use of bhang in the country as well as starting snake farming should he be elected president.

The latest opinion poll by TIFA Research, shows that Prof Wajackoyah’s popularity currently stands at four per cent, behind Mr Odinga at 42 per cent and Dr William Ruto at 39 per cent.