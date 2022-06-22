Wajackoyah ‘confident’ of succeeding Uhuru

Presidential hopeful and lawyer Prof George Wajackoyah at the Milimani Law Courts Nairobi on May 18, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

George Wajackoyah says he is confident of winning the August 2022 polls. He made the declaration in a recent television interview.

“I am the next President of this country. Trust me,” the former policeman and veteran lawyer declared.

“Kenyans have already decided I am the next President. I am confident of garnering 80% of all votes cast. I have already won the elections. Kenyans are very happy and some are already celebrating.”

Wajackoyah, popularly referred to as the ganja president, dismissed claims he is funded by the State.

“Some people say I’m a state project. Others question how I garnered signatures (submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision). They think I have no brains and supporters. They believe everything I have achieved in life was done for me.”

As per the Kenyan law, presidential aspirant must, as part of his candidature, submit 2000 signatures each from 24 counties in the country supporting his candidature.

Wajackoyah says he enjoys support from the jobless youth, Rasta, police officers, church leaders, and anyone interested in fighting corruption.

“I am a caricature whose formula is not known only God knows. Only God who brought me this far also knows how far I will go in my bid to become President.”

Wajackoyah who is contesting to on a Roots Party ticket is among four candidates cleared to contest for the presidency.

Other candidates cleared by the electoral body are Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and opposition leader Raila Odinga of Azimio Coalition who are considered front runners by analysts and opinion polls, alongside Mwaure Waihiga of the Agano party.

Wajackoyah has excited Kenyans with his manifesto which includes legalizing the production of bhang for commercial purposes within his first 100 days of office.

He insists proceeds from this venture will be used to settle debts the country has incurred.

He’s also promised to introduce snake farming saying the snake poison was medicinal and vowed to ensure Kenyans only go to work for four days each week instead of the current five.