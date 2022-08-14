Wajackoyah ‘confident’ of winning presidential race





George Wajackoyah maintains he is confident of getting elected as Kenya’s next president.

The Roots party presidential candidate, in a press release by his secretariat, also called on Kenyans to maintain peace and accord the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) time to tally the votes and announce the winner.

“We are confident our presidential flag bearer will win through a fair, free and credible election process,” read the statement signed by party secretary General Adam Kadernani.

“Our presidential candidate will win and after being declared the winner, he will address the Nation.”

The statement comes a few hours after Agano party presidential candidate Wahiga Mwaure conceded defeat in the presidential race and threw his support behind Deputy President, William Ruto.

Wajackoyah, who has vowed to, among others, cultivate marijuana for commercial purposes if elected president, is currently ranked third in the official results released by the IEBC.

He has garnered less than 1% of all votes cast.

Azimio’s Raila Odinga and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto are considered the favourites to win what has so far been a tight contest.