Wajackoyah falls out with running mate

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wambui address the media at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on June 2, 2022 after get IEBC's clearance. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wambui address the media at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on June 2, 2022 after get IEBC's clearance. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has publicly fallen out with his running mate, five days to the August 9, 2022 general elections.

On Wednesday, Justina Wamae, Wajackoyah’s running mate, publicly hit out at him for openly supporting Azimio presidential running mate Raila Odinga.

As a result, She threatened to bolt out of the presidential race and support either Deputy President William Ruto or Agano presidential candidate Wahiga Mwaure in the August 9, 2022 polls.

“The allegations that my Principal and Party leader is supporting Azimio are true even though we have not discussed that as a party, we have not agreed and neither have I been consulted,” said Wamae.

“If push comes to shove, I say I will support the contrary. But we have not agreed as a party and we are still focused on pushing our agenda as Roots Party and popularizing our manifesto.”

Trouble started when Wajackoyah, in a video that has gone viral, is seen and heard saying he has ‘deep respect’ for Odinga.

The statement sends the crowd listening to him into frenzy.

But Wilson Muriani alias Jaymo ule Msee, Roots Party Head of Media says Wajackoyah’s statement was taken out of context.

“Whereas out party leader addressed his supporters and accorded the other three presidential candidates some level of respect, the biased media has doctored the clip to suit and push their candidate, Raila Odinga,” part of the statement read.

“We have not and will not endorse any other candidate.”

The differences between Wajackoyah and his running mate appeared to manifest when she attended the Deputy presidential debate while he snubbed the Presidential debate.

Known for his interesting manifesto including the move to cultivate and sell bhang for commercial gain, Wajackoyah has seen his popularity dip in recent times from a possibly high of 5% to 2%.