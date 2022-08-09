Wajackoyah finally casts his vote after Kiems hitch





Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah has finally voted after a long wait following a Kiems kit technical hitch.

Officials of the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) used the manual register to clear Prof Wajackoyah on his second appearance at the Indangalasia Primary School polling station in Kakamega County.

Prof Wajackoyah had turned up at the Indangalasia Primary School at around a quarter past 10am to cast his ballot, but officials said the Kenya Integrated Elections Management Systems (Kiems) kits had stopped working, and had requested direction from the headquarters.

Prof Wajackoyah, who was was accompanied by his wife Meller Luchiri, said the incident interfered with his plans since he was supposed to have traveled to Nairobi in the afternoon.

“My people are disenfranchised. The older generation has gone home. So who will come and vote if they do not make them, why rig me out of this election?” he posed.

According to IEBC, the manual register will only be used if the Kiems kit failed.

Meanwhile, Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga voted mid-morning at Old Kibra primary School accompanied by his wife Mama Ida Odinga. Much earlier, United Democratic Alliance UDA candidate William Ruto also cast his vote in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu.