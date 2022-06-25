Wajackoyah: I was offered Sh200m to drop my presidential bid





Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has sensationally claimed that he was offered Sh200 million to drop his presidential bid.

Prof Wajackoyah said the money was offered by people who he claim were keen on locking him out of the race in August, over fears that his candidature was gaining popularity with the masses, less than a month to the elections.

Speaking to partygoers at the Paris lounge in Roysambu, in a video that has since gone viral, Prof Wajackoya said that those making the offer had felt threatened by his presidential bid. He however, did not disclose who made the offer or when it was made.

Read: We are not charging people Sh300 to meet Wajackoyah, party says

“Recently they came to my place and said that this Wajackoya, why don’t we just pay him Sh200 million so that he can drop his bid.

“I looked at them and told them that I am the most learned man in Africa and I cannot be compromised. I have worked in higher places like United Kingdom and I cannot betray the trust of the people,” Prof Wajackoya said.

When reached by Nation.Africa to name the people who made the offer Prof Wajackoya declined to comment, only saying “Not at the moment.”

In the video, the Roots Party leader also vowed to mobilise his supporters to vote out Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the August polls.

Read: Mututho wants Wajackoyah arrested for promoting drug abuse

He accused the two of being part of the mess that is currently being witnessed in the country that has seen the cost of living rise, with many youths left jobless after leaving school.

He said that his administration, will among other things, promote an equitable society and right the wrongs of previous regimes, including the historical land injustices.

“I want to tell Raila and Ruto that I am Kenyan just like them. They should all go home with the president in August. They are the ones responsible for the mess we are currently witnessing in the country. They should not despise others and treat them as lesser beings. I want to tell them that I will win this vote by 65 per cent,” he said.

“I am an instrument being used by God. That is why people are printing t-shirts with my name and images,” he added.