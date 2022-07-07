Wajackoyah: I will strip police officers of their ‘ugly’ uniform and set it on fire





Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has promised to do away with the royal blue police uniform once he ascends to power.

Speaking at a campaign rally, Wajackoyah said the police uniform is one of the many things that the Chinese have introduced in the country.

“Mchina anafanya polisi wetu wakae kama watchman. Hiyo uniform ya polisi nitanyonga yote, nakuitoa yote na kuichoma tarehe 9,” Prof Wajackoyah said.

Wajackoyah, who once served as a police officer, also promised to look into the welfare of the police officers by specifically reviewing their remuneration policy.

This in not first time the issue of police uniform is being debate by key political figures ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has been repeatedly said that the UDA government will do away with the uniform. Gachagua has gone as far as likening the uniform to that of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) women choirs.

The Mathira MP also claims that he has in the past been approached by some police officers whose plea was to get their original uniform back.

“Hao polisi wanatuambia wangetaka warudishiwe ile uniform yao ya zamani na hiyo tutawarudishia kwa sababu walilazimishiwa uniform bila kuulizwa,” he said.

His utterances have however drew sharp criticism with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho terming the comments as insincere and disrespectful.

“Uniforms are not just a matter of colour. They signify certain doctrines that must be appreciated whenever a merger occurs. It is disrespectful for Gichagua, who, being a former government administrator to contemptuously dismiss the careful considerations that informed the new uniform,” Kibicho said last month.