Wajackoyah officially withdraws from presidential debate

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has confirmed that he will not attend today’s presidential debate, saying the event is already predetermined.

In a statement, the party said that the media should not decide the outcome of an election before the poll day.

“The notion that some candidates are trailing or some are leading is baseless,” the statement reads.

The party has also stated that it does not want to be counted as ‘others’ in a democratic exercise.

The party further claimed that it sent an official letter to the organisers of the debate on July 21 but is yet to receive an official communication on the concerns they raised.

Prof Wajackoyah has been threatening to boycott the debate, arguing that the event is biased and meant to isolate some candidates.

Today’s debate will be held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in two tiers. In the first tier debate, Prof Wajackoyah is meant to debate with David Mwaure of Agano Party before Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance takes on Azimio la Umoja’s flagbearer Raila Odinga.

However, Mr Odinga’s campaign team has said the ODM leader will skip the debate.