Wajackoyah tells Uhuru to stop ‘mistreating’ Ruto





Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has fingered retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta for what he says is the mistreatment unleashed on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto by the State.

In a radio interview, Wajackoyah urged President Kenyatta to stay away from politics in his final days in power.

“As much as Ruto is my opponent, give him a break,” said Wajackoyah, a respected human rights lawyer.

“You can’t mistreat someone just because he is your opponent, he is also a human being. President Uhuru should stay away from the presidential candidates, and let Kenyans decide.”

Wajackoyah, known for his promise to legal the cultivation and sale of bhang if elected president, did not however clarify the kind of mistreatment he was referring to.

Wajackoyah sentiments come days after Ruto, the outgoing Deputy President, publicly expressed anger and frustration with his boss.

Speaking a rally in Kapsabet, the DP called out the Head of State for reportedly forgetting the political support he had offered him in the past decade.

“Be a decent human being,” the DP told President Kenyatta.

“I ask you to appreciate the support we have offered you down the years. Do not threaten us. I do not fear you provided you do not kill my children. Let us respect each other.”

President Kenyatta’s decision to publicly campaign for Azimo candidate Raila Odinga has attracted criticism and praise in equal measure