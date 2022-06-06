Wajackoyah will ‘plant bhang on Expressway’ if elected president

Presidential hopeful and lawyer Prof George Wajackoyah at the Milimani Law Courts Nairobi on May 18, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah says he will, if elected, remove all flowers planted on the Nairobi Expressway and replace it with marijuana.

“There are flowers planted where you are standing, for beautification purposes. That is a place which can yield regulated bhang. Even the things we have on Nairobi expressway, flowers that have died. Why do we need all that yet people are dying? All that will be bhang,” he said.

The law professor has been vocal about legalisation of bhang saying it will enable Kenyans to benefit from the economic benefits of the plant and also settle the country’s debts.

Through the lenses of how he will lead the country, Wajackoyah said that the first 100 days would be “purely for public participation” on how to go about legalising hemp in a country that has, since colonial days, known it as an illegal plant.

“It (weed) is something that God created among his plants,” he said, adding that marijuana has more advantages than disadvantages.

Apart from legalising bhang, part of the reforms the renowned lawyer plans to have in his government is having three days weekends instead of two.

“Working days would be between Monday and Thursday. Friday being a Muslim prayer day, would not be counted as a workday, and that Saturday and Sunday would also form part of non-working days,” he said while unveiling his manifesto.

Wajackoyah’s running mate Justina Wangui mid last month announced that she would take her first puff of bhang on the day of their inauguration.

Saying she had already asked for permission from her husband, Justina who claimed that she has never smoked weed added,

“I have never puffed bhang but one thing I can assure you, I have even asked for permission from my husband, the moment we win, during inauguration, tutapuff, kishash (bhang) lazima kiwashwe. But its only for that day.”