Wajackoyah wins over Khalwale for holding peaceful demos in Kakamega





Senator Boni Khalwale has praised Roots Party leader Prof George Wajackoyah for his remarkable leadership during the peaceful protests in Matungu, Kakamega County.

The demonstrations in Kakamega, organized by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, happened peacefully, with no incidents of violence reported.

Amid the political standoff between the government and the opposition, Senator Khalwale, who is aligned to the government, has praised Wajackoyah for leading nonviolent protests while exercising his democratic rights. The Azimio demos took place last week over the course of three days.

“Prof Wajackoyah has demonstrated a deep understanding of the Constitution and its implications for the citizens of this great nation. His leadership during the peaceful demonstrations in Matungu is a testament to his commitment to promoting democratic values and ensuring that the voice of the people is heard without resorting to violence,” Khalwale said.

The Senator further called on other political leaders and activists to emulate Prof Wajackoyah. He urged political leaders to prioritize dialogue and peaceful engagement as a means of settling political differences and other critical issues affecting the country.

Last week, Azimio la Umoja conducted anti-government protests over three consecutive days, leading to violent confrontations between protesters and police officers. Leaders of Azimio coalition led the protests in their respective counties.

The opposition coalition then announced that there would be fresh protests on Wednesday this week, but later called off the protests and instead held vigils in honour of those who lost their lives during the demos.

With the protests called off, President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja Raila Odinga now appear to be closing ranks, in what could be the beginning of resolution of the political crisis that has seen the country rocked by deadly protests in recent times.

Signs of a possible truce emerged on Tuesday when the Head of State offered to meet Mr Odinga, hours after the opposition leader said he had no problem talking to the President.

Meanwhile, Azimio la Umoja will on Friday hold an interdenominational prayer service in Nairobi to seek divine intervention in the current political stalemate in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said similar prayer services will be held in other counties across the country.

