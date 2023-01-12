Wajackoyah’s durag sparks light moment at Catherine Kasavuli’s somber funeral service





Veteran journalist, Catherine Kasavuli’s funeral service was held on January 12, 2023, at the Friends Church, Ngong Road, where family, friends, and fans gathered to eulogize the legendary anchor who graced Kenya’s television screens from many media houses’ prime-time news anchor desks.

During the service, just after the main pastor was done preaching for about 10 minutes, the emcee announced that they would transition into the eulogy segment but first announced that a session of prayers would first take place.

“Before we get to the time of tributes, we will have a time of prayer and I will be inviting Pastor Fanuel to lead us in prayer as we pray for the family that indeed God’s grace will be upon them as they travel home and even though this particular season that God will be gracious to them.

And so, let me request all of us to just rise to our feet, we will do one stanza of the song ‘It is well with my soul’” said the emcee.

Also read: RIP! Media icon Catherine Kasavuli’s burial set for January 14 in Vihiga

During his announcement, he was interrupted by the previous preacher who said, “I just noticed that as I was preaching that some men were having very beautiful caps on their head when we were in the service. I humbly request, if you can remove it, it is good just to respect the presence of God. So if you have a cap, please just do that.”

A light moment ensued as the emcee, however, singled out Professor George Luchiri Wajackoyah, a 2022 presidential aspirant, saying that he wasn’t affected by the request, causing Wajackoyah and the congregants to descend into laughter.

Wajackoyah spotted his signature durag, a black one, and paired it with a white official shirt and black slacks.

It can be counted on one hand the times Wajackoyah has been spotted in public without his colorful durags.

Also read: Catherine Kasavuli’s last post inspires Kenyans

He was seated in the front row during the service beside Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna- and around him were other high-profile members of society including politicians CS Ababu Namwamba and NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

“Not this one. I know some of you might not see here at the front but we have one of our leaders here with his own traditional way of putting on the cap. You will be able to see him later,” defended the emcee.

The late Catherine Kasavuli passed on after a long battle with cervical cancer at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

She passed away on December 29, 2022, after family and friends mobilized to raise funds for her to get treatment. Tens of politicians raised funds for the family to clear a Sh 4 million bill as they hailed her as one of Kenya’s television queens who paved the way for their predecessors.

Also read: 5 Key lessons I have learnt in the last couple of months – Catherine Kasavuli